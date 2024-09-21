Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Heal Naturally
Plant Medicines
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Comfrey: The Scientific Evidence Will Surprise You
Research on the Comfrey herb is verifying its traditional uses for wound healing, joint inflammation relief, skin care and bone and tissue repair.
Nov 5
2
4:28
Medicinal Effects of Wild Yam
Wild yam, scientifically known as Dioscorea villosa, is a vine native to North America, Asia, and Africa.
Nov 5
3
4
June 2025
Kale's Superfood Power
Kale (Brassica oleracea) has many benefits, and its thyroid caution is misplaced.
Jun 25
3
April 2025
Tea Tree Oil
Watch now | A Potent Plant Medicine
Apr 14
1
5:31
September 2024
Gotu Kola: A Dozen Proven Medical Benefits
Gotu kola (Centella asiatica) has a long and successful history of use in traditional medicines.
Sep 21, 2024
1
Aloe Vera has Two Dozen Medicinal Benefits
Aloe is one of the most amazing herbs on the planet.
Sep 15, 2024
1
Parsley Proves to be Medicinal Superfood
Parsley, or Petroselinum crispum, is a nutrient-rich herb with significant health benefits.
Sep 9, 2024
1
27 Herbs that Fight Herpes Infections
A number of herbs have been shown to inhibit Herpes Simplex infections.
Sep 8, 2024
6
2
Ashwagandha Fights over 50 Medical Conditions
A flurry of new research from around the world on Ashwagandha is proving the medicinal effects of this ancient Ayurvedic herbal remedy are more than…
Sep 3, 2024
1
August 2024
Bell Peppers Boost Metabolism and Trim Body Fat
Bell peppers – also called sweet peppers and red peppers or Capsicum annuum – have a unique ability to boost our metabolism and help reduce fat.
Aug 29, 2024
1
Herbal Medicines for Prostate Issues
Research has established that herbal medicines hold the promise for safely and effectively curbing a number of prostate conditions.
Aug 21, 2024
1
Proven Health Benefits of Ginger
Ginger (Zingiber officinalis) is a fundamental herbal treatment among among Traditional Chinese Medicine, Ayurveda, Traditional Thai Medicine, Japanese…
Aug 17, 2024
1
© 2025 Realnatural Inc.
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts