Comfrey: The Scientific Evidence Will Surprise You

Research on the Comfrey herb is verifying its traditional uses for wound healing, joint inflammation relief, skin care and bone and tissue repair. These uses for comfrey have endured for thousands of years in traditional medicines around the world. Now research from universities and medical centers from around the world are confirming these benefits.

Learn about what comfrey looks like, where it grows, the compounds in comfrey, and its various benefits as used traditionally and confirmed scientifically. Learn also how to use comfrey and some safety issues related to the use of comfrey.

About pyrrolizidine alkaloids

The comfrey plant can contain pyrrolizidine alkaloids that can be harmful to the liver if over consumed. Yet over the centuries, comfrey tea has often been consumed regularly without observed liver effects.

In the 1970s, research on rodents concluded that comfrey consumption could harm the liver. However, the doses given to rodents in this research was extreme when compared to what a human might consume of this herb.

A 1989 study tested 29 healthy people who had been consuming comfrey tea for many years. Their consumptions of ranged from half to 25 grams of comfrey leaf per day for up to 30 years.

The researchers tested their liver enzymes, and found all those people who had been consuming comfrey over the years tested in the normal range for these liver enzymes and liver markers.

This is not medical advice - see your doctor for that.

Chapter Timeline:

00:00 Introduction to Comfrey

00:27 Where comfrey grows

00:33 What comfrey looks like

00:40 Compounds in comfrey

01:08 Comfrey and wound healing

01:24 Anti-inflammatory effects

01:37 Bone and joint health

01:46 Comfrey and skin health

01:56 Human research on comfrey

02:26 pyrrolizidine alkaloids research

02:57 Research on long-term internal use

03:30 Veno-occlusion case studies

03:48 Comfrey Pyrrolizidine alkaloids

04:15 Conclusion and Disclaimer

